Watch Live Tonight* NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Lands on Red Planet

NASA Mars Rover Perseverance Lands on Red Planet

You'll have the chance to watch the landing live on 5:15pm

You will be able to witness history tonight as the Mars Rover Perseverance Lands on Mars at about 5:15 pm. The entire sequence of the Rover landing on Mars will take under 7 minutes to happen and for the information to travel from the spacecraft back to Earth takes longer than that, which means the landing will all be done by computers and humans won’t be able to intervene if anything were to go wrong.

Rather than attempt to explain how complex the landing is, here is a great video from former NASA engineer and now Youtuber Mark Rober.

