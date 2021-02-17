Watch The White Stripes – From the Basement Ep. 1

The White Stripes released the first episode of From the Basement, an original session recorded in 2005 from the Maida Vale Studios in London, which later aired in 2007 as the pilot episode.

Its a five song set with original music and a single cover of “Blue Orchard”, and some never before seen B-Roll making this the first time ever the full session has been available and its available on the White Stripes YouTube now.



