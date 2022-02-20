Listen Live

New Jack White – Fear Of The Dawn

Jack White has got 2 albums coming our way this year.

By Entertainment, Host Blogs, Music, News, Videos

Jack White has two albums on the way in 2022. The first one, Fear Of The Dawn, is available on April 8th. Entering Heaven Alive is coming on July 22nd. In an interview earlier this year, White says that these two albums are going to contrast each other, with Fear The Dawn going to have a lot of hard-hitting tracks like Taking Me Back and now the title track, Fear Of The DawnEntering Heaven Alive is going to show off Jack White’s more mellow songwriting skills.

Check out the music video for Fear Of The Dawn below.

 


Related posts

New Billy Talent “End of Me” with Rivers Cuomo

The Arkells Shut Down A No Frills For One Thing I Know

W3APONS Test Their Pokemon Knowledge and Talk New Music

New Pretty Reckless Feat Matt Cameron & Kim Thayil

Meet L.A. Rats – Nikki Sixx, Rob Zombie and More

*NEW MUSIC* The Struts with Paris Jackson

NEW Trews – I Wanna Play

NEW Arkells & K.Flay – You Can Get It

New Greta Van Fleet – Broken Bells