New Jack White – Fear Of The Dawn

Jack White has two albums on the way in 2022. The first one, Fear Of The Dawn, is available on April 8th. Entering Heaven Alive is coming on July 22nd. In an interview earlier this year, White says that these two albums are going to contrast each other, with Fear The Dawn going to have a lot of hard-hitting tracks like Taking Me Back and now the title track, Fear Of The Dawn. Entering Heaven Alive is going to show off Jack White’s more mellow songwriting skills.

Check out the music video for Fear Of The Dawn below.



