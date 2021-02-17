Listen Live

Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald Celebrate Happy Gilmore 25 Years Later

There are no plans of a sequel -- but could this spark something?

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs, Morning Show

February 16th, 1996 the world was introduced to Happy Gilmore, Shooter Mcgavin and that dick of a nurse that Ben Stiller played. To this day it’s one of Sandler’s most iconic characters and to celebrate the 25 year anniversary Adam Sandler showed off the memorable swing that got allowed his character Happy, to win back his grandmother’s house.

 

Ben Stiller joined in on the fun as well.

And not too long that after, Christopher McDonald better known as Shooter McGavin, jumped right back into character easily and delivered a few iconic lines from the movie.

