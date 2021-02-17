Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald Celebrate Happy Gilmore 25 Years Later

February 16th, 1996 the world was introduced to Happy Gilmore, Shooter Mcgavin and that dick of a nurse that Ben Stiller played. To this day it’s one of Sandler’s most iconic characters and to celebrate the 25 year anniversary Adam Sandler showed off the memorable swing that got allowed his character Happy, to win back his grandmother’s house.

Happy loves you all! Thanks for everything! pic.twitter.com/p1aY9JcFWh — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) February 16, 2021

Ben Stiller joined in on the fun as well.

That’s a beautiful swing Mr. Gilmore. Congrats on your anniversary, and being such a loving grandson. So happy to be a small part of taking good care of her during her “golden years”. 😉 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) February 16, 2021

And not too long that after, Christopher McDonald better known as Shooter McGavin, jumped right back into character easily and delivered a few iconic lines from the movie.