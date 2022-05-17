WATCH: James Hetfield Shares Insecurities with Crowd at Metallica Concert

Metallica have had a very eventful tour. A baby was born at one of their shows, and now James Hetfield shared a moment of vulnerability with the crowd at a show in Brazil. He talked about his insecurities with the crowd and how supportive his bandmates were.

He talked about how his bandmates helped him get through his insecure feelings and told the crowd, “I am not alone, and neither are you.”

In 2017 Hetfield made the decision to only do 50 shows a year and in 2019 he entered rehab.

(cover photo via julio zeppelin flickr)