Animated Married…With Children Reboot in the Works

An animated reboot of Married…with Children is going to reunite the show’s main cast. Ed O’Neill, Katey Sagal, Christina Applegate, and David Faustino are all returning as the Bundy family.

Sony Pictures Television made a preemptive deal with the cast before reaching an agreement with a network. There are rumors that Fox, Hulu and Peacock have all expressed interest.

Married…with Children aired for 11 seasons from 1987 to 1997. No word on whether the show will pick up where the last one left off, or whether the Bundy’s will be older.

via GIPHY