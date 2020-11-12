Listen Live

WATCH: Golfer Skips Ball on Water to Land Impressive Hole-in-One

This is why he makes the big bucks

By Uncategorized

During a practice session for the Masters golf tournament earlier this week Spanish golfer Jon Rahm hit an extremely impressive shot on a par three at the Augusta National even in Georgia.

If this is any indication as to what we can expect from the tournament this year, it’ll be the most exciting sporting event of 2020.

This isn’t the first time the shot’s been done. Vijay Singh successfully skipped a ball across the water at Masters practice in 2009 and ended up with a hole-in-one on the same hole.

Related posts

Miley Cyrus is Releasing a Rock Album

WATCH: Dave Chappelle’s Full Post-Election Saturday Night Live Monologue

WATCH: The Lego ‘Star Wars’ Holiday Special Trailer is Here

WATCH: Kayakers Almost get Swallowed by a Whale

‘Baby Shark’ is now the Most-Viewed YouTube Video Ever

Dave Chappelle to host Post-Election Saturday Night Live this Weekend

WATCH: Craig and Cat Compete in Their Annual Egg Roulette

Burger King’s Halloween Stunt is Nightmare Fuel

WATCH: Elephants at the Oregon Zoo Crushing Pumpkins