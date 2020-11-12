WATCH: Golfer Skips Ball on Water to Land Impressive Hole-in-One

During a practice session for the Masters golf tournament earlier this week Spanish golfer Jon Rahm hit an extremely impressive shot on a par three at the Augusta National even in Georgia.

His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No. 16 – on his birthday, no less. #themasters pic.twitter.com/rtefAN5XtH — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020

If this is any indication as to what we can expect from the tournament this year, it’ll be the most exciting sporting event of 2020.

This isn’t the first time the shot’s been done. Vijay Singh successfully skipped a ball across the water at Masters practice in 2009 and ended up with a hole-in-one on the same hole.