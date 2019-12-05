WATCH: Frisbee Rob Teaches Craig Frisbee Tricks…Craig Fails

Frisbee Rob is a motivational speaker and Frisbee ambassador who’s travelling across Canada visiting schools with one goal in mind: getting kids off their screens. He has six Guinness World Records and 13 World Championships under his belt and wants to spread the word about how awesome Frisbee is!

He visited several schools in the region this week: Minesing Central, Sunnybrae and Allandale Heights to do a few tricks for students. If you want to book him to speak at your school, you can contact him via his website: FrisbeeRob.com.

Rob showed off some of his skills while he was here and also tried to teach Craig a thing or two.