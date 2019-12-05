Listen Live

If Adam Sandler doesn’t win an Oscar for ‘Uncut Gems’ he says he will make another purposefully awful movie

'UNCUT GEMS' WILL HAVE A LIMITED RELEASE ON DECEMBER 13

By Entertainment

Adam Sandler took part in an interview with Howard Stern this week, where he revealed that if he doesn’t receive on Oscar for his highly anticipated role in Uncut Gems, there will be serious consequences.

After chatting about how much he enjoyed working with Josh and Benny Safdie on the film, Sandler dove in to how he hopes to win an Oscar for the role. “If I don’t get it, I’m going to fucking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” Sandler explains. “That’s how I get them.”

Watch the interview in full below.

Uncut Gems will have a limited release on December 13th, with a wide release on Christmas Day.

Related posts

Neil Young wants fans to pick what archived project he should release next

Happy 30th Anniversary To “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”

Snoop Dogg released a lullaby album for kids as part of Record Store Day Black Friday

Legal battle continues as Marc Jacobs countersues Nirvana over smiley face logo

WATCH: Elliott and ET Reunite 27 Years Later

The forthcoming ‘Home Alone’ reboot is being filmed in Montreal

Watch: 17-year-old shocks crowd with drum skills at The Killers’ show after Brandon Flowers pulls him on stage

Somebody paid Mark McGrath from Sugar Ray to break up with their boyfriend via Cameo

Listen: The Lumineers cover ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ For Holdiay Spotify Singles