If Adam Sandler doesn’t win an Oscar for ‘Uncut Gems’ he says he will make another purposefully awful movie

Adam Sandler took part in an interview with Howard Stern this week, where he revealed that if he doesn’t receive on Oscar for his highly anticipated role in Uncut Gems, there will be serious consequences.

After chatting about how much he enjoyed working with Josh and Benny Safdie on the film, Sandler dove in to how he hopes to win an Oscar for the role. “If I don’t get it, I’m going to fucking come back and do one again that is so bad on purpose just to make you all pay,” Sandler explains. “That’s how I get them.”

Watch the interview in full below.

Uncut Gems will have a limited release on December 13th, with a wide release on Christmas Day.