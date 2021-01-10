Listen Live

WATCH: Foo Fighters Perform ‘My Hero’ In ‘Austin City Limits’ Performance

The band was featured over the weekend on the music television show

The music television show Austin City Limits highlighted the Foo Fighters on Saturday night. The guys have appeared on the iconic show several times over the 46 years it’s been on the air. This hour-long show from the weekend featured the band’s performance from 2008, that was held in the show’s original Studio 6A, as well as footage from their 2014 stop.

“I’m sure I can speak for every musician when I say that being asked to come play Austin City Limits is practically like getting a medal,” Grohl said in a statement given to Rolling Stone. “As a musician, it’s something to aspire to and if you actually achieve that then you wear it like a badge.”

Ahead of the show, ACL gave fans a preview of what was to come with a performance of ‘My Hero.’ Watch below:


