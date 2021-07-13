Listen Live

Foo Fighters Channel Their Inner ‘Dee Gees’ With Cover Of ‘You Should Be Dancing’

They're preparing for their new album release coming Saturday.

By Entertainment, Music, Videos

The Foo Fighters have recently rebranded as the ‘Dee Gees’ for Hail Satin, an album combining several Bee Gees covers with live versions of tracks from their latest album Medicine at Midnight. The New album drops on Saturday, July 17.


YouTube / Foo Fighters

They recorded it specifically for ‘Record Store Day’ next week.

Check out the full track list of the upcoming album below:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

“You Should Be Dancing”
“Night Fever”
“Tragedy”
“Shadow Dancing”
“More Than a Woman”

Side B — LIVE at 606:
“Making A Fire”
“Shame Shame”
“Waiting on a War”
“No Son of Mine”
“Cloudspotter”

Related posts

WATCH: Arkells New Video Filmed At Devil’s Punch Bowl In Stoney Creek

*TRAILER* 1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything

WATCH: ‘What Drives Us’ Trailer – A Music Documentary Directed By Dave Grohl

Summit of the Rock Gods

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Performs With Billy Idol & Joan Jett At Sunday’s Pre-Show

WATCH: Foo Fighters Perform ‘My Hero’ In ‘Austin City Limits’ Performance

Eric Singer Pays Tribute To Neil Peart At NYE Show

Arkells Get Featured In TSN Hockey Montage As Canada Goes For Gold In World Juniors

Today Marks The 40th Anniversary Of The Death of John Lennon