Foo Fighters Channel Their Inner ‘Dee Gees’ With Cover Of ‘You Should Be Dancing’

The Foo Fighters have recently rebranded as the ‘Dee Gees’ for Hail Satin, an album combining several Bee Gees covers with live versions of tracks from their latest album Medicine at Midnight. The New album drops on Saturday, July 17.



They recorded it specifically for ‘Record Store Day’ next week.

In case you missed it, Foos caught up with @jowhiley on @BBCRadio2 and premiered the 'Dee Gees.' 🕺 Check out the cover now on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/RuhWFbKtKh pic.twitter.com/6QZ994Af2o — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 18, 2021

Check out the full track list of the upcoming album below:

Side A — The DEE GEES:

“You Should Be Dancing”

“Night Fever”

“Tragedy”

“Shadow Dancing”

“More Than a Woman”

Side B — LIVE at 606:

“Making A Fire”

“Shame Shame”

“Waiting on a War”

“No Son of Mine”

“Cloudspotter”