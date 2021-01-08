Listen Live

Listen: Duran Duran share cover of David Bowie’s ‘5 Years’

IN HONOUR OF WHAT WOULD HAVE BEEN BOWIE'S 74TH BIRTHDAY

Duran Duran have released a cover of David Bowie’s “Five Years” in honour of what would have been his 74th birthday.

The track comes ahead of the A Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day livestream, which takes place tonight.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie,” Duran Duran’s Simon LeBon explains. “Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be.”

Listen to Duran Duran’s cover of “Five Years” below.

