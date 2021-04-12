WATCH: ‘What Drives Us’ Trailer – A Music Documentary Directed By Dave Grohl

Dave Grohl, frontman of rock band the Foo Fighters, is making an ode to rock and roll in a new documentary he’s directing. It’s called ‘What Drives Us’ and it features many of his famous friends.

He’s recruited Ringo Starr, U2’s the Edge, Steven Tyler, AC/DC’s Brian Johnson, Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, St. Vincent, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Flea, No Doubt’s Tony Kanal, Ben Harper, Slash and Duff McKagan of Guns N’ Roses.

It captures life on the road for musicians.

Watch the trailer below:



YouTube / Foo Fighters

About the doc, Dave Grohl says, “This film is my love letter to every musician that has ever jumped in an old van with their friends and left it all behind for the simple reward of playing music. What started as a project to pull back the curtain on the DIY logistics of stuffing all of your friends and equipment into a small space for months on end eventually turned into an exploration of ‘Why? What drives us?’”

‘What Drives Us’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Canada April 30.

Main Image via Twitter / @foofighters