Dave Loses It Over Mascots Lightly Moshing

The Foo Fighters performed at Dreamforce 21 which seemed like an online conference for sales and marketing professionals, but what took the centre stage of this whole thing was not just the Foo Fighters, but who joined them on stage while performing.

Giant mascots who (in the lightest definition of the word) mosh on stage to one of the Foo’s heaviest songs, “All My Life”, and the band can’t help but give in and have a blast.









