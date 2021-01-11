Everything You Missed From The NFL Nickelodeon Broadcast Last Night

Sports fans experienced a different style of broadcast last night when Nickelodeon broadcast the game. This is not a traditional network to broadcast sports in general — but in an attempt to gain a younger audience Nickelodeon made some modifications to the watching experience and some of them were actually pretty sweet.

No regular touchdown will ever be the same pic.twitter.com/TSIIiG5eU8 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 10, 2021

Not bad right? What is the target demo for Nickelodeon? Under 10? Were these animations enough to get that age group? Time will tell. Parent’s likely got the biggest kick out of it, although right when the parents were calling their kids over to see the graphics they may have heard this.

NSFW language

Nice F-bomb on the kid friendly broadcast. Live TV, you love it.