Listen Live

WATCH: Fishermen Go Overboard Trying To Catch Gigantic Fish

It was quite the birthday surprise

By Funny, Videos

Two fisherman in Florida had a big surprise over the weekend. It was a birthday fishing trip in Cape Coral, Fla., when the guys caught a huge fish that managed to pull them overboard.

Chew On This Charters, the group that took the guys on their fishing trip, shared the footage to their YouTube channel. “Mike’s birthday present threw him overboard, took his fishing rod and then his friend Eric’s girlfriend, Jenny, caught it back with the anchor on the bottom,” the caption reads.

Check it out below.


YouTube / Chew On This

The fish is known as a goliath grouper, which weighed 450 pounds. They were able to release it back into the water safely.

Would you like to see if you can one-up these guys? You can fish license-free in Ontario until July 19!

Related posts

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers The Beatles’ Classic ‘Help’

Alanis Morissette Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of Iconic Album ‘Jagged Little Pill’

WATCH: Paul McCartney Plays The Trumpet in ‘When The Saints Go Marching In’

Rush Commemorates 40 Year Anniversary of ‘The Spirit Of Radio’

WATCH: Schitt’s Creek Cast Honours Teachers When A Special Guest Pops In To Surprise Them

WATCH: All-Star Cover Of U2’s Classic ‘Beautiful Day’

Squeezing Lemon Juice Hack Goes Viral On TikTok

Journey Performs Socially Distanced “Don’t Stop Believin'”

WATCH: Billy Idol Performs ‘Dancing With Myself’ With Jimmy Fallon & the Roots