The U.S. is Considering Banning TikTok Over Security Concerns

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an announcement Monday saying that the country is considering banning the very popular Chinese social media app TikTok over national security concerns.

He says people should only download the app if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

TikTok is a Beijing-based startup owned by ByteDance and that the company’s data centres are located outside China and therefore aren’t subject to Chinese law.

They released a statement saying that the company has an American CEO and hundreds of employees in the U.S. They say they’d never provide user data to the Chinese government.