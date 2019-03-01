Listen Live

WATCH: Carey Price Grants Dying Woman’s Wish That He Meet Her Son

A small gesture that goes such a long way

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price met with a young fan after a promise from his dying mother.

Laura McKay passed away from cancer but before she died, she promised her 11-year-old son, Anderson Whitehead that she would do everything in her power to make the meet-up happen.

On Saturday, Anderson got to meet his idol before the Habs played the Toronto Maple Leafs. His aunt got the entire meeting on video and posted it to her Facebook:

 

