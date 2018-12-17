Listen Live

WATCH: Blackhawks Mascot Fights Fan

Thats what happens when you mess with a mascot

By Funny, Morning Show, Sports

On Friday night, ‘Tommy Hawk’ the Blackhawks mascot was involved in a kerfuffle with a fan. According to a police report, the fan started punching Tommy in the face before Tommy slammed him to the ground.

Go Tommy!

(cover photo via Valerie Flickr)

