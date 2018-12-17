WATCH: Blackhawks Mascot Fights Fan

On Friday night, ‘Tommy Hawk’ the Blackhawks mascot was involved in a kerfuffle with a fan. According to a police report, the fan started punching Tommy in the face before Tommy slammed him to the ground.

Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk was attacked at the United Center by a fan, @madkenney reports. https://t.co/SxfFKvmeXd pic.twitter.com/ljlYDrmb4T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) December 16, 2018

Apparently the guy tried to take the mascot’s head off. A lot of mascots are in wicked shape and can kick your ass. https://t.co/rj8dKXietn — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) December 15, 2018

Go Tommy!

