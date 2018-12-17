Rock95 celebrates Days of Giving With The Canadian Blood Services

#CanadasLifeline …

A donation of blood is the best gift youcan give this season.

Celebrate Days of Giving with the Canadian Blood Services Barrie Donor Centre and give the gift that can’t be bought.

Help someone have more holiday joy of their own.

One in two Canadians is eligible to donate, but only one in sixty will.

The need for blood never takes a holiday. One day, it could be you or a loved one who needs blood. Don’t wait for that time to come. Donate now.

Canadian Blood Services needs to collect 16,000 blood donations EVERY WEEK to meet the needs of hospital patients

Canadian patients are relying on the generosity of blood donors over the holidays. Book an appointment in your area when you are available HERE and take the time to Give Life this holiday season – there is no better gift.

BARRIE BLOOD DONOR CENTRE HOURS IN DECEMBER:

231 BAYVIEW DRIVE, SUITE 100

TUESDAYS & THURSDAYS: 3PM – 7PM

WEDNESDAYS, FRIDAYS & SATURDAYS: 8AM – 12PM

*OPEN NEW YEARS DAY 12PM-4PM