WATCH: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kawahi Leonard Team Up in New Promo for ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’
featuring a Special appearance by Kawahi's laugh
Arnold Schwarzenegger asked the other Terminator to help him promote his upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate movie. To celebrate the kick off of the NBA season Wednesday and the release of the new Terminator movie on November 1st, Arnie got help from Kawahi Leonard to promote the film. With special appearances by Linda Hamilton and Kawahi’s Clippers teammate Paul George.