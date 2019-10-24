Listen Live

Listen: Mumford & Sons Reveal New Track ‘Blind Leading The Blind’

THE TRACK WAS CREATED BEFORE THEY WROTE AND RECORDED 'DELTA'

By Entertainment

Mumford & Sons are back with a new single called “Blind Leading the Blind.”

The track was “a catalytic song for much of our work on” their latest album Delta, according to Marcus Mumford. Although “Blind Leading the Blind” was created before that record, the band never got around to actually finishing it until now. The new tune is inspired by the works of John Steinbeck, and revolves a rambunctious instrumental lines, as Mumford’s distinctive vocals take the lead.

Listen to “Blind Leading the Blind” below.

