WATCH: 10-Year-Old Brampton Native Roberta Battaglia Gets Gold Buzzer on America’s Got Talent

Amazing set of pipes

No matter how sick you are of the song “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, it’s hard not to get emotional watching 10-year-old Roberta Battaglia belt it out on the America’s Got Talent stage.

She appeared on the show earlier this week, something she told Terry Crews was a life-long dream of hers. Battaglia is from Brampton, Ontario and when she told the judges her hometown, Howie Mandel couldn’t contain his excitement to see a fellow Canadian on stage.

She made such an impression that Sophia Vergara hit the golden buzzer, sending her straight to the final. Each judge can only hit the golden buzzer once per season, so you could say that Roberta is a pretty big deal.

Check out her performance here:

