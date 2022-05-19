Listen Live

Vince Neil Gets Ready For Tour By Starring In Bizarre Loan Service Commercial

Rockstars ride Zambonis?

This seems odd. Vince Neil and the rest of Motley Crue are gearing up for a massive tour this summer, which kicks off in about a month, and in what seems like an attempt to prove that he still has it, Vince Neil stars in a weird advertisement.

The Youtube channel that produced this ad is microscopic with only 146 subscribers, and features Neil on a Zamboni. The whole thing seems strange, watch it for yourself and catch his one line. Enough to get you excited for the upcoming stadium tour?

