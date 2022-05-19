Vince Neil Gets Ready For Tour By Starring In Bizarre Loan Service Commercial

This seems odd. Vince Neil and the rest of Motley Crue are gearing up for a massive tour this summer, which kicks off in about a month, and in what seems like an attempt to prove that he still has it, Vince Neil stars in a weird advertisement.

The Youtube channel that produced this ad is microscopic with only 146 subscribers, and features Neil on a Zamboni. The whole thing seems strange, watch it for yourself and catch his one line. Enough to get you excited for the upcoming stadium tour?