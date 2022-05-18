Comedy Legend Dave Foley Talks About The Kids In The Hall Revival

Canadian comedy legend Dave Foley joined Craig and Cat to talk about the new Kids In The Hall revival.

Arguably one of Canada’s most iconic comedy troupes The Kids in the Hall are back!

Their revival season premiered exclusively on Prime Video, on May 13 and was once again produced by comedy legend Lorne Michaels.

We had the chance to have a chat with Dave Foley to talk about the new season. Craig and Cat had a great conversation about what it was like to get the gang back together. When asked about whether the show would go on if one of the original “kids” didn’t want to come back, he responded with “Without 5 Kids In The Hall, there are no Kids In The Hall”.

Watch Craig & Cat Chat With Comedian Dave Foley

The new season is available now on Amazon Prime Video.

About The Kids In The Hall

The Kids in the Hall is a Canadian sketch comedy troupe formed in 1984, consisting of comedians Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson.

Their name was inspired from a 1950s TV comedian Sid Caesar, who would blame a joke that didn’t go over on “the kids in the hall”, referring to a group of young writers hanging around the studio.

RELATED: The Kids In The Hall have a new documentary coming out soon too …

Their classic tv show ran from 1989 to 1995, on CBC, in Canada. It also appeared on CBS, HBO and Comedy Central, in the United States.

The show was received well by audiences and critics. They received many awards including a handful of Primetime Emmys, a Gemini award, and many others. They even earned a star on Canada’s Walk Of Fame.

Watch The Very First Episode That Aired In 1988