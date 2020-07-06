Toronto Offering Drive-In Concert Experience This Summer
Toronto's newest outdoor concert venue, CityView Drive-In
You won’t have to wait a year or two to see a live concert.
A huge drive-in theatre designed for concerts is opening up in Toronto this summer. Toronto’s CityView Drive-In is located in a parking lot across from Rebel nightclub, with a backdrop of the city skyline.
It’s set to open July 16 with Canadian rockers Monster Truck performing. Toronto singer-songwriter Allan Rayman will also be hitting the stage as well as A Tribe Called Red set to perform in August.
INK Entertainment, which owns Rebel nightclub and a few others, will offer concerts, movie nights and other unique events throughout the season. The space fits around 200 vehicles in reserved parking spots that are at least 7 feet apart. It features a 238-foot stage and three LED screens which will provide shows to guests from the comfort of their cars.
The audio will be available by tuning into the radio or concert-goers can just roll down the windows of their cars.
Tickets are sold online and there must be at least two people per vehicle.
@inkentertainment is proud to announce Toronto's newest outdoor concert and entertainment venue! CityView Drive-In is an entirely contactless experience designed to host 200+ vehicles, where guests can enjoy live entertainment from the 238-foot stage and three large LED screens! #CityViewDriveIn
