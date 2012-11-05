Metallica Announces Livestream Acoustic Show

Metallica has just announced an acoustic show which they will livestream from their headquarters to raise money for its All Within My Hands foundation. The Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place at 5 p.m. ET on November 14th.

We’re coming to you LIVE & acoustic from HQ on November 14! Join us at 2PM PST for our first-ever worldwide pay-per-view streaming event, all benefitting @AWMHFoundation. Get your tix & learn more at https://t.co/VRyrHTyslO. #HelpingHands2020 #AWMH pic.twitter.com/e24fu85iAl — Metallica (@Metallica) October 13, 2020

Tickets are $15 to watch the performance and the show will be available to stream over and over again over a 48-hour period.

100% of the proceeds will go to Metallica’s founding organization which helps feed people in need, provides workforce education, and other critical services on a local level.