Metallica Announces Livestream Acoustic Show

All proceeds support the band's All Within My Hands foundation

    Metallica has just announced an acoustic show which they will livestream from their headquarters to raise money for its All Within My Hands foundation. The Helping Hands Concert and Auction will take place at 5 p.m. ET on November 14th.

    Tickets are $15 to watch the performance and the show will be available to stream over and over again over a 48-hour period.

    100% of the proceeds will go to Metallica’s founding organization which helps feed people in need, provides workforce education, and other critical services on a local level.

