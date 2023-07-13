Join Rock 95 on Wednesday Nights from 6 PM – 9 PM throughout the summer to see some incredible bands LIVE on the Sol Stage on the Après Patio with Horseshoe Resort’s Sol Summer Concert Series!

Grab some friends and enjoy summer the way it was meant to be enjoyed, with great company and awesome tunes that were made to sing along to!

All events are weather permitting.

Event Schedule

About The Bands

The Sol Summer Concert Series will feature 5 great tribute bands:

Practically Hip

For over 25 years, Practically Hip has been Canada’s number one Tragically Hip Tribute band. With their unmatched passion, talent, and musicianship, they deliver note-perfect renditions of every song while adding electrifying jams. Led by the extraordinary Dean Hughes, their performances capture the essence of Gord Downie and leave audiences in awe. Having graced major festivals and shared stages with renowned acts, Practically Hip is the ultimate tribute to the Tragically Hip’s legacy. Join them in celebrating all things Tragically Hip and experience the magic firsthand.

Fleetwood Nicks

Fleetwood Nicks is a Toronto-based Stevie Nicks Fleetwood Mac Tribute Act. With remarkable authenticity, they bring the iconic music of Fleetwood Mac, Stevie’s solo work, and Tom Petty/Stevie Nicks hits to life. Anna Leeming flawlessly captures Stevie’s look, sound, and soul, while Erin Lasky shines as Christine McVie. Backed by seasoned professionals, Fleetwood Nicks delivers a mesmerizing show that transports you to the heart of rock history. Don’t miss this unforgettable tribute.

Desire

Prepare to be amazed by the unparalleled passion and authenticity of The International U2 Tribute – Desire. This exceptional band, formed in high school and honing their skills over the years, flawlessly captures the soul, spirit, and bravado of U2’s magnificent music spanning three decades.

Practically Petty

Don’t miss Practically Petty, the ultimate Tom Petty Tribute Band! Since 2009, they’ve been captivating Canadian audiences with their genuine homage to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. From their iconic look to their spot-on sound, they leave no detail untouched, even using the same equipment as the Heartbreakers. With an extensive repertoire that covers all of Petty’s hits, both with the Heartbreakers and as a solo artist, Practically Petty delivers an unforgettable experience that pays tribute to the rock legend.

True Rodeo

True Rodeo is a tribute band dedicated to bringing the iconic songs of Blue Rodeo to life. With energy and musicianship, they capture the essence of those beloved tracks, allowing audiences to relive the magic. Close your eyes, listen, and experience the great feelings all over again.