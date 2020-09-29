WATCH: Queen & Adam Lambert Release Performance Of ‘I Was Born To Love You’

Ahead of their release of their concert album Live Around The World coming October 2, Queen & Adam Lambert gave us a preview by releasing a live performance of ‘I Was Born To Love You’ from an August 2014 gig at the Summer Sonic festival in Osaka, Japan. It was the first time they had played this arrangement of the song live together. Previous to this, Queen rarely played that song live and when they did it was generally an acoustic version.

Watch the performance below:



YouTube / Queen Official

The song had originally made an appearance on Freddie Mercury’s 1985 solo album Mr. Bad Guy, but Queen made their own version 10 years later, featuring the track on the 1995 LP Made In Heaven.

“I had an obsession with the song and had the idea to make a new version, simulating how it would have sounded if we had been able to play it live with Freddie on stage,” Brian May said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “So the Queen version was put together as a ‘virtual’ live track, using Freddie’s spectacular vocal as the central thread.”

Live Around The World will feature performances from various gigs around the world over the last six years.