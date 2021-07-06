Burl’s Creek August Concert Series Line-Up Announced
Featuring Our Lady Peace, The Trews, The Blue Stones & more
Live music is making a return to Burl’s Creek. Republic Live has announced the ‘Endless Summer Series’ featuring an all-Canadian lineup that’s mixed genre. The event kicks off the August Long weekend with classic rock tribute bands.
The following weekend will feature country artists while the final weekend of August 13, they’ll present The Trews, Our Lady Peace, and The Blue Stones.
Concert goers can choose to camp for the weekend, if they wish.
Check out the full lineup below:
#BackToBurls
Fri, July 30th – Sun, Aug 1st: Classic Rock Tribute Bands
Weekend tickets starting at $44.99/person + tax and fees Weekend camping passes starting at $89.99 + tax and fees
BOOTS & HEARTS PRESENTS
Friday, Aug 6th: Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks Saturday, Aug 7th: Tebey, David Boyd Janes, Vanessa Marie Carter
+ The Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase presented by Coors Original
Weekend tickets starting at $69.99/person + tax and fees Weekend camping passes starting at $69.99 + tax and fees
Friday, Aug 13th: The Trews, The Blue Stones and Ferraro Saturday, Aug 14th: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and MONOWHALES
Starting prices for Single Day tickets (Fri $24.99 and Sat $69.99) and Weekend tickets ($79.99)
Weekend camping passes starting at $69.99
*Prices excludes tax + fees
For more details head to burlscreek.com.