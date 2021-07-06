Burl’s Creek August Concert Series Line-Up Announced

Live music is making a return to Burl’s Creek. Republic Live has announced the ‘Endless Summer Series’ featuring an all-Canadian lineup that’s mixed genre. The event kicks off the August Long weekend with classic rock tribute bands.

The following weekend will feature country artists while the final weekend of August 13, they’ll present The Trews, Our Lady Peace, and The Blue Stones.

Concert goers can choose to camp for the weekend, if they wish.

Check out the full lineup below:

#BackToBurls

Fri, July 30th – Sun, Aug 1st: Classic Rock Tribute Bands

Weekend tickets starting at $44.99/person + tax and fees Weekend camping passes starting at $89.99 + tax and fees

BOOTS & HEARTS PRESENTS

Friday, Aug 6th: Brett Kissel, Jess Moskaluke and Cory Marks Saturday, Aug 7th: Tebey, David Boyd Janes, Vanessa Marie Carter

+ The Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Showcase presented by Coors Original

Weekend tickets starting at $69.99/person + tax and fees Weekend camping passes starting at $69.99 + tax and fees

Friday, Aug 13th: The Trews, The Blue Stones and Ferraro Saturday, Aug 14th: Our Lady Peace, I Mother Earth and MONOWHALES

Starting prices for Single Day tickets (Fri $24.99 and Sat $69.99) and Weekend tickets ($79.99)

Weekend camping passes starting at $69.99

*Prices excludes tax + fees

For more details head to burlscreek.com.