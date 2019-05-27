Listen Live

WATCH: Bono Joins Snow Patrol For Amazing Live Performance Of “One”

“Just one song. Just one.”

Bono made a surprise appearance at Snow Patrol’s concert at their Ward Park 3 gig in Bangor, Maine. Gary Lightbody and Bono did an amazing rendition of “One” together.

The performance was thought to be a tribute to the relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

Lightbody said, according to the BBC: “An awful lot of songs from the Republic of Ireland, but there was only one song that we could think of that said everything that needs to be said in these heady times.”

