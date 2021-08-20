Glowing Hearts Charity- Backpacks for Youth Program

For low-income families, the stress of back-to-school can be overwhelming.

Many students start the year at a disadvantage because their families can’t afford the average five hundred to six hundred dollars per child.

Glowing Hearts Charity has already received 550 backpacks for their Backpacks For Youth program – now they need YOUR help filling them with school supplies, and distributing them to Simcoe County children and youth.

