Listen Live

This Guy Nails How Every Dad Acts On The Water

How many of these are you guilty of?

By Audio, Funny, Host Blogs

It’s another beautiful week in the summer, and would certainly be nice to be cruising around in cottage country — on a boat — just taking in the views, and checking out all the massive cottages. That’s what you do on a boat ride right? Same as a long car ride, you check out other people’s property and critique them based on your needs and wants. This account, FrontPorchDad, has all those dad-isims in one video. He hits it out of the park.

@tylerjarryImagine waking up to that view every morning #fyp #foryou #dadmoves #dad #lake #summer

♬ original sound – Tyler Jarry

Related posts

Sweet Caroline Goes Metal

Live Music and Camping Return to Burl’s Creek

Old Spice Are You Okay?

Was Celine’s Vegas Knights Photo a Hoax?

Rock_Vandal Is Canada’s Heavy Metal Knitter!

Foo Fighters Bring Dave Chappelle On Stage For ‘Creep’

Heinz Feels For Those Stuck Doing The Speed of Ketchup

Disco Album On The Way From…Foo Fighters

Man Pays $5 For Bowie Original Now Making Over $50k