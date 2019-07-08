The Who Bring Out Special Guest Eddie Vedder For A Surprise Performance

The Who had a show at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday night and they surprised the crowd with a guest appearance from Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder.

“He’s going to share this song with me because he knows where it came from,” The Who vocalist Roger Daltrey said as he turned towards Vedder. “What one were you? You were also the one with the stutter?”

“No,” answered Vedder. “I’m still the punk.”

They then sang “The Punk And The Godfather” off of Quadrophenia.



YouTube / Jeff Galasso

Eddie Vedder had a history with Quadrophenia: “It was something I could catch, because for some reason it seemed like I could not relate to anyone in the world. With no one in my school and certainly with no one in my house, and all of a sudden, this London guy named Pete came in who knew everything that was going on in my life,” reports Rolling Stone.

They then performed the new single from The Who, “I’m A Hero: Ground Zero.”



YouTube / Ian Penman

Main Image via Twitter / @Ms_Beck_30