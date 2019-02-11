Rolling Stones Coming to Oro-Medonte!

The World’s greatest Rock ‘n Roll Band is coming to the area this summer! It’ll be a Canada Day weekend to remember for years to come! The Rolling Stones are coming to Burl’s Creek Event Grounds in Oro-Medonte for the ONLY Canadian date on their No Filter Tour this summer.

The NO FILTER Tour will make stops in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago before heading north to Burl’s Creek for Canada Day weekend!

Listen to Rock 95 at 9am, 2pm, and 5pm to hear the Stones Song we are playing. Then at 5 pm, be caller 9 (705-721-ROCK) with all three songs and you are GOING TO THE SHOW!

The radio pre-sale is this Thursday February 14 at 10am.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday February 15 at 10am.