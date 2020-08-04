Bon Jovi Announces Free Livestreamed Show

Jon Bon Jovi is going to be performing a free concert, which will be a part of his partnership between World Central Kitchen and his Hampton Water rose wine. His set will be streamed live on Aug. 14 at Hampton Water’s Facebook page starting at 6PM ET. You’ll also get to attend a virtual wine tasting with Bon Jovi and his son, Jesse Bongiovi, half an hour before the show. The “virtual happy hour” will be at Live Nation’s site as part of its Live From Home series.

Throughout all of August, $1 from every purchase of Hampton Water will go to World Central Kitchen, the organization founded in 2010 by renowned chef Jose Andres. It helps to feed people in areas that have been affected by national disasters and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Bon Jovi is offering a 10 percent discount for people who purchase at the Hampton Water website using the code LIVE10.

The wine was named after the singer’s house in East Hampton.

“It’s a favorite in our household because you can drink it starting with lunch and into the evening, and we enjoy lots of it whenever we travel,” the singer said. “Creating this wine with Gerard was just as creative as collaborating with another songwriter; Gerard uses his talents and wine knowledge just like a gifted musician. And working with my son on this has been an amazing experience.”

Main Image via Facebook / @BonJovi