The Top 100 Baby Names of 2020 So Far

Baby names are super trendy. There are always a few pop culture references that make the annual list of most popular names mixed in with the classics. The Bump has analyzed the names that were most popular so far in 2020 and compiled a list of the most popular names for boys and girls.

Top 100 Names for Girls

Mila Aaliyah Aurora Aria Amelia Eliana Nova Kayden Molly Ivy Avery Rowan Mia Skylar Maeve Arabella Arlo Riley Alyssa Ava Luna Thea Olivia Alaina Louise Asa Emma Charlotte Amaya Mya Ayla Isabella Millie Rhea Adriel Sophia Amara Reese Adeline Delilah Alana Abigail Nora Malia Elaine Saoirse Chloe Dior Zoey Grace Tiana Penelope Ella Genevieve Layla Madison Ximena Isla Adelyn Willow Alina Armani Ariana Jaylen Audrey Brielle Hannah Jayden Stella Athena Leilani Naomi Savannah Bella Yara Scarlett Lyla Aurelia Josie Lily Gigi Veda Skyla Octavia Maya Eleanor Nevaeh Gianna Ellie Penny Nia Adaline Adalyn Anastasia Azalea Alice Rylee Leah Zia Corona

Top 100 Names for Boys: