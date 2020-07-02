The Top 100 Baby Names of 2020 So Far
Is your name on the list?
Baby names are super trendy. There are always a few pop culture references that make the annual list of most popular names mixed in with the classics. The Bump has analyzed the names that were most popular so far in 2020 and compiled a list of the most popular names for boys and girls.
Top 100 Names for Girls
- Mila
- Aaliyah
- Aurora
- Aria
- Amelia
- Eliana
- Nova
- Kayden
- Molly
- Ivy
- Avery
- Rowan
- Mia
- Skylar
- Maeve
- Arabella
- Arlo
- Riley
- Alyssa
- Ava
- Luna
- Thea
- Olivia
- Alaina
- Louise
- Asa
- Emma
- Charlotte
- Amaya
- Mya
- Ayla
- Isabella
- Millie
- Rhea
- Adriel
- Sophia
- Amara
- Reese
- Adeline
- Delilah
- Alana
- Abigail
- Nora
- Malia
- Elaine
- Saoirse
- Chloe
- Dior
- Zoey
- Grace
- Tiana
- Penelope
- Ella
- Genevieve
- Layla
- Madison
- Ximena
- Isla
- Adelyn
- Willow
- Alina
- Armani
- Ariana
- Jaylen
- Audrey
- Brielle
- Hannah
- Jayden
- Stella
- Athena
- Leilani
- Naomi
- Savannah
- Bella
- Yara
- Scarlett
- Lyla
- Aurelia
- Josie
- Lily
- Gigi
- Veda
- Skyla
- Octavia
- Maya
- Eleanor
- Nevaeh
- Gianna
- Ellie
- Penny
- Nia
- Adaline
- Adalyn
- Anastasia
- Azalea
- Alice
- Rylee
- Leah
- Zia
- Corona
Top 100 Names for Boys:
- Braxton
- Zion
- Hunter
- Kai
- Urban
- Logan
- Elliot
- Liam
- Lucas
- River
- Atlas
- Asher
- Zane
- Remi
- Luca
- Hayden
- Ethan
- Quinn
- Landon
- Mateo
- Harper
- Atticus
- Xavier
- Ezra
- Leo
- Grayson
- Noah
- Levi
- Hudson
- Alexander
- Josiah
- Shia
- Reese
- Austin
- Axel
- Evan
- Remington
- Elijah
- Oliver
- Adonis
- Ace
- Kian
- Caleb
- Rhys
- Lennox
- Cairo
- Theodore
- Aaron
- August
- Wyatt
- Zayne
- Milo
- Sebastian
- Amir
- Armani
- Benjamin
- Roman
- Owen
- Jace
- Maverick
- Henry
- Wren
- Azariah
- Arden
- Ryan
- Enzo
- Finn
- William
- Elian
- Silas
- Keanu
- Ronan
- Jacob
- Michael
- Kye
- Matthew
- Sawyer
- Miles
- Elias
- Raiden
- Jaxon
- Andrew
- Zavier
- Samuel
- Anthony
- Marcus
- Arian
- Malachi
- Micah
- Everett
- Simba
- Carter
- Arthur
- Kylan
- James
- Khari
- Ryker
- Jasper
- Archer
- Emerson