The Top 100 Baby Names of 2020 So Far

Is your name on the list?

By Morning Show

Baby names are super trendy. There are always a few pop culture references that make the annual list of most popular names mixed in with the classics. The Bump has analyzed the names that were most popular so far in 2020 and compiled a list of the most popular names for boys and girls.

Top 100 Names for Girls

  1. Mila
  2. Aaliyah
  3. Aurora
  4. Aria
  5. Amelia
  6. Eliana
  7. Nova
  8. Kayden
  9. Molly
  10. Ivy
  11. Avery
  12. Rowan
  13. Mia
  14. Skylar
  15. Maeve
  16. Arabella
  17. Arlo
  18. Riley
  19. Alyssa
  20. Ava
  21. Luna
  22. Thea
  23. Olivia
  24. Alaina
  25. Louise
  26. Asa
  27. Emma
  28. Charlotte
  29. Amaya
  30. Mya
  31. Ayla
  32. Isabella
  33. Millie
  34. Rhea
  35. Adriel
  36. Sophia
  37. Amara
  38. Reese
  39. Adeline
  40. Delilah
  41. Alana
  42. Abigail
  43. Nora
  44. Malia
  45. Elaine
  46. Saoirse
  47. Chloe
  48. Dior
  49. Zoey
  50. Grace
  51. Tiana
  52. Penelope
  53. Ella
  54. Genevieve
  55. Layla
  56. Madison
  57. Ximena
  58. Isla
  59. Adelyn
  60. Willow
  61. Alina
  62. Armani
  63. Ariana
  64. Jaylen
  65. Audrey
  66. Brielle
  67. Hannah
  68. Jayden
  69. Stella
  70. Athena
  71. Leilani
  72. Naomi
  73. Savannah
  74. Bella
  75. Yara
  76. Scarlett
  77. Lyla
  78. Aurelia
  79. Josie
  80. Lily
  81. Gigi
  82. Veda
  83. Skyla
  84. Octavia
  85. Maya
  86. Eleanor
  87. Nevaeh
  88. Gianna
  89. Ellie
  90. Penny
  91. Nia
  92. Adaline
  93. Adalyn
  94. Anastasia
  95. Azalea
  96. Alice
  97. Rylee
  98. Leah
  99. Zia
  100. Corona

Top 100 Names for Boys:

  1. Braxton
  2. Zion
  3. Hunter
  4. Kai
  5. Urban
  6. Logan
  7. Elliot
  8. Liam
  9. Lucas
  10. River
  11. Atlas
  12. Asher
  13. Zane
  14. Remi
  15. Luca
  16. Hayden
  17. Ethan
  18. Quinn
  19. Landon
  20. Mateo
  21. Harper
  22. Atticus
  23. Xavier
  24. Ezra
  25. Leo
  26. Grayson
  27. Noah
  28. Levi
  29. Hudson
  30. Alexander
  31. Josiah
  32. Shia
  33. Reese
  34. Austin
  35. Axel
  36. Evan
  37. Remington
  38. Elijah
  39. Oliver
  40. Adonis
  41. Ace
  42. Kian
  43. Caleb
  44. Rhys
  45. Lennox
  46. Cairo
  47. Theodore
  48. Aaron
  49. August
  50. Wyatt
  51. Zayne
  52. Milo
  53. Sebastian
  54. Amir
  55. Armani
  56. Benjamin
  57. Roman
  58. Owen
  59. Jace
  60. Maverick
  61. Henry
  62. Wren
  63. Azariah
  64. Arden
  65. Ryan
  66. Enzo
  67. Finn
  68. William
  69. Elian
  70. Silas
  71. Keanu
  72. Ronan
  73. Jacob
  74. Michael
  75. Kye
  76. Matthew
  77. Sawyer
  78. Miles
  79. Elias
  80. Raiden
  81. Jaxon
  82. Andrew
  83. Zavier
  84. Samuel
  85. Anthony
  86. Marcus
  87. Arian
  88. Malachi
  89. Micah
  90. Everett
  91. Simba
  92. Carter
  93. Arthur
  94. Kylan
  95. James
  96. Khari
  97. Ryker
  98. Jasper
  99. Archer
  100. Emerson

