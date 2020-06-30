Listen Live

WATCH: Miley Cyrus Covers The Beatles’ Classic ‘Help’

In empty Rose Bowl.

American singer Miley Cyrus and daughter to country music star Billy Rae Cyrus, sang the Beatles’ ‘Help’ at an empty Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California. It was part of Global Citizen’s “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” livestream. She gave it her own country twang spin on it.

In a caption opening the video, she writes, “Dedicated to those who are tirelessly working on testing, treatment and vaccines so all of us can come together in places like this empty stadium again…”

On Twitter, she posted “For me, the magic of performing is sharing and celebrating music together…being surrounded by people and feeling their energy! During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way…we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic.”

What a beautiful, raspy voice she has.

Cyrus has covered several classic rock artists in the past including Pink Floyd (both “Wish You Were Here” and “Comfortably Numb”), Led Zeppelin (“Black Dog”), Metallica (“Nothing Else Matters”), Nine Inch Nails (“Head Like a Hole”), Temple of the Dog (“Say Hello 2 Heaven”) and Paul Simon (“50 Ways to Leave Your Way”). She’s also performed live, with both Elton John and Billy Idol on two separate occasions.

