The Maple Leafs are Holding a Free Practice at Nathan Philips Square This Winter

You can watch your favourite players from just a few feet away

If you don’t want to shell out the cash to see the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena, you can go see them for free at Nathan Philips Square this winter during their annual outdoor practice.

The Leafs will be on the ice on January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. They’ll be playing a mini 3-on-3 tournament at noon and there will also be an open public skate at 2:30 p.m.

The square will also be celebrating all day with Leafs themed giveaways, prizes and free hot beverages.

