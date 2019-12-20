The Maple Leafs are Holding a Free Practice at Nathan Philips Square This Winter

If you don’t want to shell out the cash to see the Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena, you can go see them for free at Nathan Philips Square this winter during their annual outdoor practice.

The Leafs will be on the ice on January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. They’ll be playing a mini 3-on-3 tournament at noon and there will also be an open public skate at 2:30 p.m.

We're bringing the game back outdoors! Join us for a full weekend of fun at this year's Outdoor Practice presented by @SportChek as we take the game back to its roots on the ODR. Learn more: https://t.co/GcmBSK1L2B pic.twitter.com/3NfkQSnS5r — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) December 19, 2019

The square will also be celebrating all day with Leafs themed giveaways, prizes and free hot beverages.

(cover photo via Suman Chakrabarti flickr)