A movie about International Espionage...Although likely had your attention with 'Christopher Nolan'

Photo courtesy of Warner Bros



Please tell me you know who Christopher Nolan is. In the past decade he has put out some of the best movies in my opinion and not just because they were high budget and successful financially, but because they were original! He writes and directs his own movies and they all seem to have a particular feel about them which is intensity. His latest movie, which is due out this summer, is called ‘Tenet,’ and when you look it up, or watch this trailer the only way to describe it, is as a movie about international espionage. Anytime you use a word espionage it carries with it a cool factor and from the short two minute trailer this movie looks like it immediately has the cool factor. Denzel Washington’s kid is the star, John David Washington, alongside Robert Pattinson. Based on Nolan’s track record, if you’re not in on this movie, get out.