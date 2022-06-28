WATCH: Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Hits Parked Car with Lamborghini

Ben Affleck’s son drove a rented Lamborghini into a parked car.

There’s a video of Affleck’s 10-year-old son getting behind the wheel with Jennifer Lopez in the backseat.

Somehow the car went into reverse, and made contact with the BMW parked behind it. The cars collided so lightly that there appeared to be no damage to either vehicle.

In the video, Affleck appears to speak with employees on the car lot and comforts his son with a hug.