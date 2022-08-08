Woody Harrelson Shares Sweet Poem to Doppelgänger Baby
It's called "Ode to Cora"
Danielle Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her daughter, Cora on Twitter because she felt her baby shared a striking resemblance to Woody Harrelson.
Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon pic.twitter.com/v3oZbXDrQM— Dani Grier Mulvenna (@DanielleKGrier) August 3, 2022
Her adorable daughter went viral and caught the attention of Woody Harrelson himself. He shared the photo to his Instagram along with a sweet poem called “Ode to Cora”.
ODE TO CORA
You’re an adorable child
Flattered to be compared
You have a wonderful smile
I just wish I had your hair