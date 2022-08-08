Listen Live

Woody Harrelson Shares Sweet Poem to Doppelgänger Baby

It's called "Ode to Cora"

Danielle Grier Mulvenna shared a photo of her daughter, Cora on Twitter because she felt her baby shared a striking resemblance to Woody Harrelson.

Her adorable daughter went viral and caught the attention of Woody Harrelson himself. He shared the photo to his Instagram along with a sweet poem called “Ode to Cora”.

ODE TO CORA

You’re an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair

