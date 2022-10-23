Jack Black Creates A Magical Moment for 15-year-old Abraham

A video of Jack Black creating a very special experience at the Friends Walk for TrinityKids Care, a fundraiser event for a hospice program providing end-of-life care to children in Southern California.

Jack had met Abraham, a 15-year-old receiving palliative care for a rare mitochondrial disease called Pearson syndrome. As it just happens, Abraham is a huge fan of the 2003 movie, School of Rock and it was brought up that his favourite song from the movie was “In the End of Time.”

Jack being the awesome person that he is, got on Abraham’s level, and you can watch the rest below.