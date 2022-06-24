Listen Live

WATCH: New Ozzy Osbourne Music “Patient Number 9”

The title track off his upcoming 13th album

Ozzy Osbourne will be releasing his 13th studio album on September 9th and he’s already graced us with the title track and the music video.

Patient Number 9 features a TON of collaborations including Jeff Beck (who’s featured on this song) Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi, Guns N’Roses bassist Duff McKagan, and Eric Clapton.

Listen to “Patient Number 9” here:

Check out the video here:

