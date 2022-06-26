Grandma Was Buried In The Wrong Dress

Kasia’s Bridal on TikTok has gone viral with a story of grandma accidentally being buried in a bride’s dress a few months before the actual wedding.

Grandma wanted to be buried in her wedding dress, and when she passed the groom and the bride’s brother were sent to pick up her dress. There were two wedding dresses in this closet: the new brides, and grandmas. You can imagine what happened…

Grandma had a closed casket funeral so NO ONE noticed. It was when mom went into the closet and noticed the WRONG DRESS WAS STILL IN THE CLOSET! In the end, everything worked out, but enjoy the rollercoaster ride.