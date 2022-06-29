WATCH: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Teaser Trailer

All three of the Sanderson Sisters are back in the first teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. The sequel is out September 30th on Disney+.

This movie takes place 29 years after the events of the original (1993). Three high school students are continuing their annual scary movie marathon tradition on Halloween.

It just also happens to be one of the girls’ 16th birthday and according to the guy who runs the local magic shop, a witch gets her powers on her 16th birthday.

Anyway, whatever’s going on with the young witch causes the black flame candle to ignite, waking the long-dead Sanderson Sisters. Bette Midler (Winnie), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) are all back to reprise their roles as well.