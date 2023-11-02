Listen Live

Watch The Short Doc On The Last Beatles Song

Now and Then is being released tomorrow. Here's how the song came together over decades.

Tomorrow, November 2nd, the final Beatles track will be released using vocals recorded by John Lennon. Then Paul, Ringo and George in 1995 tried to rework a demo Yoko Ono had around. Due to the limited technology at the time, they couldn’t finish the track due to the piano being too powerful.

Then George was lost in 2001.

Fast forward to the Get Back documentary and Peter Jackson. For that film technology was designed to separate instruments from vocals, making Now and Then possible again.

Recently released on YouTube, the story of Now and Then coming together was told through a short documentary.

