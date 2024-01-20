The Tonight Show’s Secret Green Day Concert

Jimmy Fallon and the Tonight Show did it again. They take a popular artist or band to the subways of New York to do some busking. This time Jimmy Fallon and Green Day head underground in disguise, and as the crowd swells, their true identities are revealed.

Of course, there were some online exclusive extras.

Green Day and the Smashing Pumpkins will be at Rogers Centre on August 1st. Grab your tickets here.