WATCH: Doc Dedicated To Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’
It's the story of a song covered by so many amazing artists and was launched into fame again thanks to Shrek.
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song goes in-depth on Leonard, his creation of Hallelujah, and the cultural impact that the Quebec-born artist had.
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is making its way around the film festivals right now, and is coming for us regulars later this year.