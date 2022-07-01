WATCH: Doc Dedicated To Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

It’s the story of a song covered by so many amazing artists and was launched into fame again thanks to Shrek.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song goes in-depth on Leonard, his creation of Hallelujah, and the cultural impact that the Quebec-born artist had.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song is making its way around the film festivals right now, and is coming for us regulars later this year.