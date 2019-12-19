WINTER FUN THIS WEEKEND
DECEMBER 20, 21 & 22
- SATURDAY: The Winter Solstice – Shortest day and longest night of the year
- Barrie is home to 7 Outdoor Skating Rinks: Visit the Circle at the Centre, open weather permitting
#Barrie‘s Circle at the Centre (outdoor rink at City Hall) is scheduled to open tomorrow (Dec 13)! https://t.co/NFyELitW6T pic.twitter.com/85kiAdP838
— The City of Barrie (@cityofbarrie) December 12, 2019
- SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Santa Fest – Santa’s Village, Bracebridge: Kids can visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, enjoy wagon rides and family activities
Final weekend of SantaFest December 21/22. @santasvillageON #muskoka #muskokalife #ontario_adventures
- SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Freestyle Ontario Sapling Session at Horseshoe Resort
Learn how to slide a box and hit a jump from Ontario’s best coaches & athletes! 🙌 In partnership with Freestyle Ontario, we are hosting a Sapling Session to intro kids ages 7+ to freestyle skiing this weekend! The cost of the 2 day session is only $60! See freestyleontario.ski for more info & registration.
- Bluemination Dream Trail – Village at Blue Mountain, Collingwood: Walk an incredible outdoor path, lit with elaborate displays to the sound of Holiday music and enjoy a fireworks display over the Mill Pond Saturday night at 815pm.
Need a date night activity? Look no further – #Blumination Dream Trail has you covered! Enjoy dinner in the Village, continue with a stroll through the lighting displays. Finally, cozy up with a hot chocolate in hand as you take in a fireworks display at 8pm (Dec 14, 21). @ONgov pic.twitter.com/VcKZLjx0cX
— Blue Mountain Village (@BlueMtnVillage) December 13, 2019